The Iranian national men’s volleyball team took on the Australian squad as part of the Week 4 of the 2019 men’s Volleyball Nations League and made an easy win against its opponent in three straight sets (25-19; 25-18; 25-14).

Iran has won all its matches in the event so far except for a close defeat to Brazil on 7 June 2019.

The Iranian players commandingly lead the world competitions with 30 points.

The team will next take on France on Sunday.