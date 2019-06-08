Iran beats Argentina 3-1 at 2019 VNL Week 2

The Iranian team started the game with a better performance and claimed the first set 25-19 to show that players were determined to compensate for yesterday’s bitter 2-3 loss to Brazil.

However, Argentina proved themselves in the second set as they won it 25-20. Alarmed by the rival’s power, Iran ramped up efforts, defeating the South American team 25-22 in the third set.

One could not even blink during the breath-taking fourth set as it was full of rallies and spectacular performances from both teams. Finally, it was Iran who won the game-deciding set 34-32.

Amir Ghafour was the best scorer of the game with 26 points and Bruno Lima stood next with 18.

Iran is temporarily standing at the top of men’s VNL table with 13 points from five games while France, Brazil and Canada rank next.

Igor Kolakovic’s men will take on their traditional Asian rival, Japan, on Sunday which will be the final match of Iran in the second week of the event.

Pool 7 of the men’s category, comprising Iran, Brazil, Argentina and Japan, are holding their matches in the Week 2 of the VNL in Tokyo, Japan.

