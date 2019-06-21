Iran proves unstoppable with earning 9th win in 2019 VNL

Portugal earned the first set 25-23 to show that they should not be underestimated by the Iranian squad. It was Iran who managed to get to the game in the second set as two great blocks from Aliasghar Mojarad and Amir Ghafour was enough for the team to win the hard-fought set 27-25.

The third set started with Portugal’s dominance as the team managed to create a 5 point difference with VNL leaders from the outset. However, Iran had yet another great comeback as players did well in serves, defense and attack, claiming the set 25-17.

Iran won the fourth set 25-18.

This was the first time that Iran and Portugal met in a major world level competition.

Iran has won 12 of their last 12 FIVB Volleyball Nations League matches, with the exception in this run a 3-2 defeat to Brazil on 7 June 2019.

Igor Kolaković’s men have already won more VNL matches in 2019 (9) than in the whole of the 2018 season (7).

Iran’s Seyed Mohammad Mousavi Eraghi (0.67 average per set) and Mir Saeid Marouflakrani (9.03 average per set), have been named as the event’s best blocker and best setter so far.

Iran, France, Australia and Portugal consist Pool 15 of the 2019 men’s VNL which have gathered in Ardabil, northwest Iran, to hold their matches at the fourth week of the event. Earlier today, France managed to gain a 3-set win (25-23, 25-22, 25-22) against Australia.

