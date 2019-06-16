Iran beats Russia 3-0 at 2019 VNL Week 3

The match between Iran men's national volleyball team and Russia men's national volleyball team in the third week of Volleyball Nations League ended minutes ago in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia's Ghadir stadium with a 3-0 victory (25-20; 26-24; 25-23) for Iran.

With this clear win, Iran gained another three points to reach 24 and widen the gap with the second team, Russia (20), at the top of the table of Volleyball Nations League 2019. Brazil and France stand next with 19 points.

This was Iran's last match in Pool 11 and the Week 3 of the world competitions which was held in Urmia.

In the Week 4 of VNL Iran, France, Australia and Portugal will make a trip to Ardabil, northwest Iran, to create yet another exciting week for the volleyball fans.

