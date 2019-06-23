Iran still tops 2019 VNL table despite 3-0 defeat to France on Sun.

The national men's volleyball team of Iran took on the French squad on Sunday in the northern Iranian city of Ardabil as its last match in the fourth week of 2019 men’s Volleyball Nations League and lost 3-0 to its European rival.

This poor performance may have been because of the fact that the Iranian team has already advanced to 2019 men’s Volleyball Nations League Final Six as the first team.

This was Iranian squad's second defeat after a close 3-2 defeat to Brazil on 7 June 2019.

Iran still tops 2019 VNL table despite the three-set defeat to France with 30 points, followed by Brazil and Russia with 27 and 26 points, respectively.

KI