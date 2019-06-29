Iran secure spot at Final Six of VNL 2019

On Friday, Team Melli defeated Serbia 3-1 (25-23, 26-28, 25-22, 25-19) in the competition’s week five in Plovdiv, Bulgaria and won a quota spot for the final round in Chicago.

Igor Kolakovic’s men will face host Bulgaria and the US on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

This is the first edition of the World League or the Nations League to have the Final Round hosted in North America.

The 16 teams compete in a round-robin format with every core team hosting a pool at least once. The teams are divided into four pools of four teams at each week and compete five weeks long, for 120 matches.

The top five teams after the preliminary round join the hosts of the final round to compete in the final round.

MNA/TT