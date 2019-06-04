  1. Sports
4 June 2019 - 18:13

Iran’s Marouf named VNL 'player of the week'

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Iranian national volleyball team’s captain and setter Saeid Marouf has been named the ‘Player of the Week’ of the Volleyball Nations League week 1.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, FIVB announced that the Iranian setter has been chosen as the player of the week.

He is also atop setters’ ranking with 258 total sets and 13.00 average per set. His closest rival was Simone Giannelli of Italy with an average per set of 12.50.

Iran managed to win all its three games at Pool 1 of the VNL which was held in China’s Jiangmen. The Persians defeated Italy (3-1), China (3-0) and Germany (3-0).

With these results, Iran now leads the VNL table with 9 points. France, Brazil, and Argentina stand next.

In week 2 of the event, the team will lock horns with Brazil (June 7), Argentina (June 8), and Japan (June 9) in Pool 7 in Tokyo.

