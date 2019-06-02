Iran sweeps past Germany at 2019 VNL

The Pool 1 matches are being held at the Jiangmen Sports Center Gym in Jiangmen, China with Iran, Italy, Germany and China in participation.

This is the third consecutive victory for Iran in the first week of the event. Earlier, the team had managed to defeat Italy (3-1) and China (3-0).

Currently, Iran stands top of the men’s VNL ranking with nine points while Argentina, France, and Brazil stand next.

In week 2 of the event, the team will make a trip to Tokyo to lock horns with Brazil, Japan, and Argentina in Pool 7.

The 16 teams compete in a round-robin format with every core team hosting a pool at least once. The teams are divided into four pools of four teams at each week and compete five weeks long, for 120 matches. The top five teams after the preliminary round join the hosts of the final round to compete in the final round.

The six qualified teams play in 2 pools of 3 teams in round-robin. The top two teams of each pool qualify for the semifinals. The pool winners play against the runners-up in this round. The semifinals winners advance to compete for the Nations League title. The losers face each other in the third-place match.

MAH