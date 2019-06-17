France urges more dialogue with Iran, regrets announcements on enrichment

“I regret the Iranian announcements made today, but as the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) has underlined, Iran is respecting its commitments and we strongly encourage it to be patient and responsible,” Macron told a news conference alongside his Ukrainian counterpart, according to Reuters.

He said there was a window between now and July 8 for more dialogue to save the Iran nuclear deal.

“All forms of escalation do not go in the right direction and won’t help Iran itself and the international community so we will do all we can with our partners to dissuade Iran and find a path to a possible path for dialogue,” Macron said.

European signatories to the JCPOA, who claim they are trying to keep the accord alive by launching the long-awaited INSTEX to help Iran reap some benefits from the JCPOA, have so far failed to secure Iran's benefits from the pact.

Running out of patience with the EU's inaction in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran reduced its commitments under the deal on May 8, which marked the anniversary of US illegal withdrawal from the deal, and warned the EU that it would adopt new decisions about uranium enrichment after 60 days if its demands in relation to banking relations and oil sales were not met.

Furthermore, the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Behrooz Kamalvandi announced today Iran would increase low-enriched uranium stockpile by fourfold in 10 days, exceeding the 300km limit set by the JCPOA. Meanwhile, he stressed that the Europeans still have time to save landmark JCPOA and that as soon as the Europeans carried out their commitments, Tehran would stick to the agreed uranium production limit.

KI/PR