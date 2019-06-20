France sends top diplomat to Iran for talks to reduce tensions

“The diplomatic adviser did indeed travel to Iran on June 19...to hold high-level talks with the objective of contributing to a de-escalation of tensions in the region,” a presidency official said, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, has been based in Iran in the past and is a Middle East expert.

Also, some reports indicate that foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the UK may soon visit Iran in a bid to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

