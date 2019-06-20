  1. Politics
20 June 2019 - 10:04

France sends top diplomat to Iran for talks to reduce tensions

France sends top diplomat to Iran for talks to reduce tensions

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – French President Emmanuel Macron’s top diplomatic adviser traveled to Iran on Wednesday to hold talks with local officials as part of European efforts to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf region.

“The diplomatic adviser did indeed travel to Iran on June 19...to hold high-level talks with the objective of contributing to a de-escalation of tensions in the region,” a presidency official said, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, has been based in Iran in the past and is a Middle East expert.

Also, some reports indicate that foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the UK may soon visit Iran in a bid to save the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). 

MA/PR

News Code 146667

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News