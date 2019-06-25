France reacts to Iran’s decision to further reduce JCPOA commitments on July 7

"An Iranian violation would be a serious mistake and a bad response to the pressure exerted by the United States," Jean-Yves Le Drian told lawmakers on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

He added that France, Germany and Britain were totally mobilized to tell Iran that it was not in its interest to break its nuclear commitments and that the Europeans were working together to de-escalate the situation.

The United States unilaterally withdrew from Iran nuclear deal last year on May 8 and re-imposed its secondary sanctions, which have proven to be ineffective to bring Iran back to the negotiating table to renegotiate a new deal.

Running out of patience with the EU's inaction in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran announced on the anniversary of US illegal withdrawal from the JCPOA that it would resume high-level uranium enrichment if the other parties to the deal do not fulfill their promises in relation to banking relations and oil sales by a 60-day deadline that expires on July 7.

