Trump reacts to increasing of Uranium production by Iran

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, said Mon. that Iran will surpass uranium stockpile limits under the JCPOA by June 27.

“We have already increased our [uranium] production in Natanz. From today, the countdown has begun, and by June 27, our uranium production will have surpassed 300 kilograms,” said Behrouz Kamalvandi during a press conference at Arak heavy water nuclear complex on Monday.

The decision to increase uranium production is part of Iran’s measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement last year, and the EU’s failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.