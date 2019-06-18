China condemns US unilateral measures against Iran

“In particular, the US side should alter its extreme pressure methods. Any unilateral behavior has no basis in international law,” Wang said Tuesday in Beijing during a joint press conference with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem, Reuters reported.

He warned that such actions could create “an even greater crisis”.

He said that China is ‘very concerned’ about the situation in the Persian Gulf, and called on all sides to ease tension and not head toward a clash.

“We call on all sides to remain rational and exercise restraint, and not take any escalatory actions that irritate regional tensions, and not open a Pandora’s box,” Wang said.

He called on Iran to be more prudent regarding the JCPOA, saying, “we hope that Iran is cautious with its decision-making and not lightly abandon this agreement.”

“We understand that relevant parties may have different concerns but first of all the comprehensive nuclear deal should be properly implemented,” he added.

At the same time, China hopes other parties respect Iran’s legitimate lawful rights and interests, Wang said.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran says its decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA, given the current status of the deal, is within its rights under the agreement, and any time the other sides to the agreement begin meeting the country's demands, the Islamic Republic will resume its suspended commitments.

