If I were Iran, I would pull out of JCPOA: Mogherini’s adviser

Answering a question about possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA after end of its 60 day ultimatum, she told RT, “I think, and all I can say about this is, putting myself in Iranian shoes, and if I were an Iranian decision maker I would probably be making these threats rightly so. I mean, it's clear that if one side of a contract lives up to their commitments, meaning Iran and the other side, meaning the other E3+3, and obviously this includes Russia as well, it's only fair for one side to say, “Hang on, you know, if you continue acting this way I'm going to pull out”. Now having said that, I also think that it would be actually fairly irrational for Iran to leave the JCPOA before 2020 simply because it is basically a year and a few months time before there could be a change in the United States…”

Tocci went on to say, “If I were Iran I would probably not stick with the JCPOA.”

Commenting on the legitimacy of Iran’s acts she said Tehran’s expectations from the EU are absolutely legitimate.