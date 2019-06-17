  1. Politics
17 June 2019 - 12:59

If I were Iran, I would pull out of JCPOA: Mogherini’s adviser

If I were Iran, I would pull out of JCPOA: Mogherini’s adviser

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Commenting on the US withdrawal from the JCPOA Nathalie Tocci, special adviser to the EU’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini says if she were Iran she would want to pull out of the deal.

Answering a question about possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA after end of its 60 day ultimatum, she told RT, “I think, and all I can say about this is, putting myself in Iranian shoes, and if I were an Iranian decision maker I would probably be making these threats rightly so. I mean, it's clear that if one side of a contract lives up to their commitments, meaning Iran and the other side, meaning the other E3+3, and obviously this includes Russia as well, it's only fair for one side to say, “Hang on, you know, if you continue acting this way I'm going to pull out”. Now having said that, I also think that it would be actually fairly irrational for Iran to leave the JCPOA before 2020 simply because it is basically a year and a few months time before there could be a change in the United States…”

Tocci went on to say, “If I were Iran I would probably not stick with the JCPOA.”

Commenting on the legitimacy of Iran’s acts she said Tehran’s expectations from the EU are absolutely legitimate.

News Code 146543

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News