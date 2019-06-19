Suspending some JCPOA commitments least Tehran could do: Rouhani

Speaking in a cabinet session on Wednesday, President Hassan Rouhani said “the United States’ actions against the Iranian nation is not merely imposition of sanctions, but it is economic terrorism and crime against humanity.”

“Today, nobody doubts that the United States’ anti-Iranian plots that began last year with the sanctions with the aim of making people lose their faith in the system has completely failed,” said Rouhani.

“In their important meetings with world leaders, the Americans have admitted defeat and that they have chosen the wrong path,” said the President.

He continued “even the President of the United States has told a world leader that it is Bolton who is doing all these and we thought that if we put pressure on Iran, we can bring it to its knees, but now he has understood that he was wrong.”

He continued “last week, we had a very fruitful and valuable meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan on bilateral, regional and international issues.”

Stating that the US is after Iran’s isolation and promoting Iranophobia, he said, “Despite the United States’ attempts not to pay the price of violating its commitments, they are paying a very high price today, and there are only a couple of small countries that approve of them."

“The entire world believes that Iran had exercised strategic patience and logic, and its moves have been based on international regulations,” said the President.

He also went on to say “the spirit of the JCPOA has unfortunately been damaged by them. JCPOA’s spirit is geared toward economic and trade relations. The goal of the deal was to ensure Iran is in good conditions in its relations with the world.”

Rouhani added, “In addition, the main point of the JCPOA is the IAEA’s monitoring our nuclear activities, acknowledging that it is peaceful."

“Iran has fully lived up to its commitments. The IAEA monitors our activities and we are working based on the IAEA safeguards and the Additional Protocol,” said Rouhani.

He continued “despite what some countries say, what we are doing is the least we could do. The other side has not only violated its commitments, but also reduced it, and the main spirit of the JCPOA, which is openings in economic and trade relations, is under question with the other side’s actions.”

“The world is against the United States’ unilateralism,” the President continued.

Stating that “the United States could not push Iran into isolation, and instead, it became isolated itself,” he adding, “Negotiation with those who continue their pressure on the Iranian nation means nothing but surrendering."

The President said “the United States’ unilateralism is the one that is worrying the world’s public opinions, because they are violating their international, bilateral and multilateral commitments.”

Referring to the violation of the Paris Agreement, Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and other multilateral and international regulations by the US, he said “these actions have made the world worried.”

“The Americans need to know that this path will not lead them towards their goals and they will not succeed,” said Rouhani.

The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran also referred to his recent meetings with the leaders of China and Russia, and said, “Our points of view are very close to those of China and Russia in regional and international issues.”

“In my recent meetings with Mr Xi Jinping and Mr Vladimir Putin, we understood that their tone in support of Iran were more serious than the past,” he said.

He continued “our close relations with Asia, Japan and China have been the reason for some to attack two tankers while the Japanese PM was our guest in Tehran.”

“The entire world saw how the Islamic Republic of Iran did whatever it could to help save the tanker's crew members,” he continued.

Rouhani added “instead of appreciating Iran’s humanitarian move and apologizing to Iran and its guest, they started a propaganda; of course, nobody except for the US, Britain and their allies, which are a couple of small countries in the region, believed these words.”

“Today, Iranian Army vessels are present not only in the Sea of Oman, but also in other parts and straits to contribute to the freedom of shipping and fighting terrorism," he concluded.

