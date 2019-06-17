Germany’s reaction to Iran’s announcement on uranium stockpile

The German government urged Iran to uphold the nuclear pact it agreed with world powers in 2015, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said on Monday, Reuters reported.

Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi said today “We have already increased our [uranium] production in Natanz. From today, the countdown has begun, and by June 27, our uranium production will have surpassed 300 kilograms.”

The decision to increase uranium production is part of Iran’s measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA following the US’ unilateral withdrawal from the agreement last year, and the EU’s failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

MNA/PR