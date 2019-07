He made the remarks at the local event in Taybad while paying a visit to Northeast boarder of Iran.

Today, Iran will neutralize any conspiracy of enemies against the sustainable security of this country with the presence of revolutionary scholars, including Sunnis and Shias, as well as the armed forces of the country, he added.

He mentioned that undoubtedly, a harsh response will be for those who intend to harm the security of Iran’s borders.

ZZ/4663174