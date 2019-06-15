  1. Politics
15 June 2019 - 23:40

Iran summons UK envoy over Jeremy Hunt's unfounded accusations

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the UK ambassador to Tehran over 'unfounded' accusations by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt regarding attacks on oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

The decision to summon the UK envoy was made after British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Friday accused Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps for the attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador to Tehran on Saturday afternoon to strongly object to Hunt's baseless accusations against Iran and censure Britain's unacceptable stance regarding the attacks in the Sea of Oman.

Britain is the only European country that has sided with Trump's administration in wrongly accusing Iran of being behind attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

