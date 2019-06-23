‘Dirty Five’ goes to Lisbon Film Rendezvous

Directed by Iranian filmmaker Abbas Mahyad, ‘Dirty Five’ is about a turnabout in the wake of a sudden incident.

The film has been accepted into the screening program of the first edition of Lisbon Film Rendezvous in Portugal.

The festival is dedicated to the screening of “independent films that might be overlooked by the international film festival circuit and to follow each session with a Q&A, to pursue dynamic discussions about storytelling and film craft,” according to the event’s website.

The festival will be held in LACS, the Lisbon Art Center & Studios from September 13th to 15th.

