  1. Culture
10 June 2019 - 16:46

3 Iranian titles to vie at Russia’s Unknown filmfest.

3 Iranian titles to vie at Russia’s Unknown filmfest.

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Three Iranian films, including 'The City of Honey' and ‘The Snail’, have made it into the competition program of the 2nd Unknown Film Festival in Russia.

Unknown Film Festival, a platform for amateur filmmakers around the world, has selected two Iranian shorts, 'The City of Honey' by Moein Ruholamini, and 'The Snail’ by Mohammad Torivarian, to vie at its short competition section.

A short animated piece, ‘The Incomplete’ by Iranian director Erfan Parsapour, will also take part at the animation section of the festival.

UFF accepts submissions in five categories: Short films, Documentary short films, Music video, Visual Arts, Animation, Mobile video.

Screening of finalists' works will take place on 28th June in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

MS/4636572

News Code 146263
Marjohn Sheikhi

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News