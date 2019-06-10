3 Iranian titles to vie at Russia’s Unknown filmfest.

Unknown Film Festival, a platform for amateur filmmakers around the world, has selected two Iranian shorts, 'The City of Honey' by Moein Ruholamini, and 'The Snail’ by Mohammad Torivarian, to vie at its short competition section.

A short animated piece, ‘The Incomplete’ by Iranian director Erfan Parsapour, will also take part at the animation section of the festival.

UFF accepts submissions in five categories: Short films, Documentary short films, Music video, Visual Arts, Animation, Mobile video.

Screening of finalists' works will take place on 28th June in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

MS/4636572