Iran to vie at SICAF 2019 with 8 animations

The festival’s official competition program includes 103 films from 28 countries, selected from 2,565 titles from 93 countries.

The lineup includes eight titles by Iranian filmmakers, notable among which is ‘Son of The Sea’ by Abbas Jalali Yekta, which has recently won the ‘Prix de la Ville d’Annecy’ award at the 59th Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France.

Short Film

‘Black or White’ by Mohammad-Ali Soleymanzadeh

‘Eaten’ by Mohsen Rezapour

‘Mr. Deer’ by Mojtaba Mousavi

‘The Rabbit Hunter’ by Mohammad Amin Kamali

SICAF KID

‘Black Monster’ by Reyhane Kavosh, Ali Raeis

‘The Incomplete’ by Erfan Parsapour

‘Son Of The Sea’ by Abbas Jalali Yekta

SICAF Online & Commissioned

‘J'ai deux amours’ by Mohammad Mohammadian

The 23rd Seoul International Cartoon and Animation Festival will be held on 17-21 July 2019 in the Chinese capital.

