‘African Violet’, ‘Am I a Wolf?’ win at Tripoli Filmfest.

Directed by Mona Zandi Haghighi, the Iranian feature ‘African Violet’ won the Special Jury Award at the 6th edition of Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon. An Iranian short animated piece, ‘Am I a Wolf’ by Amir Houshang Moein won the festival’s award for best animated film.

‘African Violet’ is the story of Shokoo (Fatemeh Motamed) who is past her fifties and second time married. When she learns her first husband has been put to a retirement house, she decides to intervene against this inconsiderate choice of their children. With (obviously not that eager) consent of her current husband Reza (Saeed Aghakhani), she moves Fereydoun (Reza Babak) into their house. This move disrupts the routine of the household.

‘Am I a Wolf’ depicts children performing in school the familiar story of a wolf attacking herd animals. The scenes central to the piece is a nanny goat in grief for losing the yeanlings and an angry wolf facing each other, while ‘Morning’ is a music-animation about beautiful start of a day in a city life.

The 6th Tripoli Film Festival was held on 9-19 June in Lebanon.

