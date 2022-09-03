'No Prior Appointment' wins awards in Moscow Intl. FilmFest.

Behrouz Shoeibi, the director of the Iranian feature 'No Prior Appointment', received the festival’s main prize Golden St George.

Pegah Ahangarani also won the best actress award of the festival.

The feature has been produced by Mahmoud Babaei and Farabi Cinema Foundation.

The social drama focuses on introducing Autism in the best way to all people in society.

‘No Prior Appointment’ narrates the story of Yasaman, a woman who returns to Iran after years, following her father’s death. Her son deals with Autism and this makes the trip challenging for Yasaman.

Mostafa Zamani, Pegah Ahangarani, Elham Korda and Saber Abar are on the cast list of the flick.

The Moscow International Film Festival is one of the oldest in the world.

The 44th Moscow International Film Festival was held from August 26 to September 2, 2022.

