Larijani raps Macron’s contradictory stance on JCPOA

“The recent remarks by the French president during his meeting with Mr. Trump were regrettable and ill-conceived,” Larijani said at a Parliament’s open session on Sunday, in reference to the Thursday meeting between French President Emanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump.

At the meeting, Macron called for fresh negotiations with Iran to "extend the terms of the JCPOA," echoing the US’ stance on the Iran nuclear deal.

Larijani went on to add that such remarks were expected from someone like Trump, but hearing them from Macron was a surprise as they had nothing in common with what the French president had said in his various in-person meetings or telephone conversations with Iranian President Rouhani.

“Apparently, [Mr. Macron] talks in a way to please whomever he is talking to,” Larijani added.

He went on to call on the French president to deal with the problems of his own country instead of lecturing other countries on theirs.

