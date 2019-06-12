Reversibility of Iran’s JCPOA measures depends on others: official

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Gholam-Hossein Dehghani, accompanied by permanent envoy to Vienna-based intl. organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi, met and held talks with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yukiya Amano in Vienna on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Dehghani added that the IAEA’s responsibility in the current situation is to act comprehensively while reporting the facts, and assess all angles of the issue without prejudgment.

For his part, Amano deemed the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an important achievement in nuclear verification.

On May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US’ withdrawal, giving the other remaining parties to the JCPOA 60 days to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors, before reducing portions of its own commitments to the agreement stage by stage.

Iran has stressed that it has no intention to leave the JCPOA, and its decision on reducing commitments is still within the framework of the agreement, as confirmed by the latest report by the IAEA.

