IAEA 'worried about increasing tensions' over JCPOA

“I am worried about increasing tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue,” International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Yukiya Amano said in a speech on Monday.

"I hope that ways can be found to reduce current tensions through dialogue," he added.

The IAEA chief further said, "As I have constantly emphasized, the nuclear-related commitments entered into by Iran under the JCPOA represent a significant gain for nuclear verification."

Tensions between the US and Iran have worsened since Washington last year pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed between Iran and several world powers, and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Following the US move, European signatories of the nuclear deal, including Germany, claimed they are trying to keep the accord alive by launching a trade mechanism called Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX). However, the long-awaited mechanism is yet to become operational.

Running out of patience with the inaction by the European parties the deal in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran reduced its commitments under the deal on May 8, giving the five remaining parties to the nuclear deal a 60-day ultimatum to comply with their commitments, particularly those regarding Iran’s economic interests in the banking and energy sectors.

Tehran has warned the EU that it would consider leaving the accord after 60 days if its demands were not met.

MNA/PR