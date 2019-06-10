Iran, Germany seek to preserve JCPOA, prevent regional tensions: Zarif

“We had long talks today. The common target of Iran, Germany and EU is preserving JCPOA and preventing tensions in the region, as well as having the Iranian nation benefit from the JCPOA advantages,” Zarif said.

“The US has announced economic war against Iran. This war is dangerous to the region, the world and international order. In our opinion, the US has targeted the Iranian nation, those who were supposed to benefit most from the JCPOA achievements,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has proved that it is committed to its international obligations and the reports of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have proved this,” he said, “However, the Islamic Republic is in charge of defending its nation’s rights as well, one of which is the right considered under the Article 36 of JCOPA.”

“Iran’s new taken measures are in accordance with Article 36 of the nuclear deal and we are ready to continue, halt, or return them regarding the commitment level of our partners towards implementation of JCPOA,” Zarif said.

Informing that the two sides have also openly discussed regional affairs in this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister hoped that the efforts done by Iran’s friends in Germany and 4+1 countries would bear fruit to preserve JCPOA.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his German counterpart Heiko Maas held a meeting in Tehran on Monday morning.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Tehran on Sunday night for a one-day trip expected to focus on saving the 2015 nuclear deal after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement last year.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Zarif said that Germany is seeking to play a role in saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and talks in Tehran with Maas will focus on this issue, adding that the German diplomat is unlikely to carry any special message to Iran during his upcoming visit.

