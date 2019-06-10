Economic benefits of Iran not realized: German FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his German counterpart Heiko Maas held a meeting in Tehran on Monday morning to discuss issues related to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

Speaking to reporters, Maas said that tension exacerbation will not be to the benefit of anyone in the region, added that he spoke with all parties in the last few days and nobody was in favor of these tensions in the region.

Today, we discussed JCPOA and the constructive ways to preserve and continue it, he mentioned, adding that the position of these three European countries is to support and preserve Iran nuclear deal.

German FM noted that we also talked about Syria and Yemen in this meeting and Germany believes that these crises will be resolved through the UN and to stop war will be to the benefit of region and Europe.

He said that Germany is still supporting JCPOA, and believes it was a good deal to achieve this agreement, and the US withdrawal from JCPOA caused Iran not to obtain economic benefits, adding that Germany and other European countries are trying to provide trade opportunities and the European companies act in Iran through INSTEX , we are doing our best to execute our commitments.

There are wars in Syria and Yemen, and it's not a war here, and we do our best to avoid a war. All regional and non-regional countries should try to avoid a war. Germany is currently a member of the UN Security Council and it is trying to prevent any war, Maas answered to the question of why Germany says it is seeking to reduce tensions in the region while provides weapons to the countries of the region.

ZZ/ FNA13980320000546