Police seize 308kg of opium in Fars

Police Chief of Fars General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said that 308kg of illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Neyriz.

Two smugglers have been arrested during the operation, and 308kg of opium was confiscated, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

