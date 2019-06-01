IRGC busts 660kg of illicit drugs in SE Iran

According to the public relations of IRGC’s local office, the intelligence forces, keeping a round-the-clock watch on the offenders, busted the big consignment during a midnight gun battle, when a gang attempted to smuggle the drugs into the country in Bon Sar region, near Saravan borders.

Two offenders were busted during the operation. Four pickup vehicles and Four AK 47 rifles were also confiscated by the police.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

