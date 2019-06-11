Police capture 57kg of illicit drugs in central Iran

Qazvin Police commander General Mehdi Hajian said the consignment was captured during a joint operation by the antinarcotics police of Qom province on Saturday when a gang attempted to smuggle the drugs into Tehran.

Two offenders were detained during the operation and 57kg of opium was confiscated, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

