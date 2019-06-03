Police seize 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Monday that 1.5 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Iranshahr and Khash.

Three smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscating 1,543kg opium, one AK-47, and some amount of ammunition, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

