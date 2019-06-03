  1. Politics
3 June 2019 - 11:33

Police seize 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Police seize 1.5 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 03 (MNA) – Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces have managed to seize 1.5 tons of illegal drugs in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari said Monday that 1.5 tons of illegal drugs have been seized during an operation in Iranshahr and Khash.

Three smugglers have been arrested during the operation, in addition to confiscating 1,543kg opium, one AK-47, and some amount of ammunition, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/ IRN83339316

News Code 146036

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News