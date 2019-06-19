Police seize 29kg of illicit drugs in Gachsaran

Police Chief of Gachsaran General Seyed Mohammad Mousavi said on Wednesday that 29kg and 700g of hashish have been seized and two smugglers have been arrested during an operation in the city.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

