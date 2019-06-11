Hope first INSTEX financial transaction to be implemented soon: German FM

After returning from Iran’s visit, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said to a German Media on Tuesday morning that nobody was in favour of tensions in the region and warned about any tensions which led to terrible situation in Middle East.

Referring to INSTEX, he expressed hope that the first transaction of Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) will be implemented in the coming weeks.

In a tweet, Maas said that he spoke with neighbouring countries of Iran in the last few days and nobody is interested of war in the region.

German FM said in his meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the EU is trying to provide and preserve economic cooperation with Iran, added that the EU will do its best to launch INSTEX.

In May2018, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, and re-impose sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the agreement.

The foreign ministers of the remaining signatories to the JCPOA agreed to create to launch the European Channel for transactions with Iran. This European transactions channel for Iran has called INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

