German FM in Tehran for JCPOA-related talks

While in Tehran, Maas is scheduled to hold talks with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, as part of "a concerted European effort to preserve the Iran nuclear pact with world powers and defuse rising US-Iranian tensions."

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Zarif said that Germany is seeking to play a role in saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and talks in Tehran with Maas will focus on this issue, adding that the German diplomat is unlikely to carry any special message to Iran during his upcoming visit.

Germany wants the continuation of JCPOA, he said, adding that all measures of Iran have been in line with the landmark deal. “As JCPOA requires from western countries, Iran should see the results of normalization of ties, not just the talks about normalization.”

