Continuation of war to bring shame on European Union

The war in Yemen continues to bring shame on the EU and its Member States who still facilitate the 'collective punishment' of the people of Yemen, said Mick Wallace, a member of the European Parliament in his Twitter account, adding, “It also exposes the hypocrisy of the so called 'European Values' - I'm sure the Yemenis would prefer if we didn't export them...”





While the EU members always talk about the “European Values”, the European countries are major suppliers of weapons in the Saudi-led aggression against Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing the popular Houthi movement.

The United Nations has highlighted the need for a ceasefire in Yemen and warned that the Saudi-led aggression has claimed tens of thousands of lives in the impoverished Arab country over the last six years.

The war has also taken a heavy toll on Yemen's infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

The Houthi Ansarullah movement, backed by armed forces, has been defending Yemen against the Saudi-led alliance, preventing the aggressors from fulfilling the objectives of the atrocious war.

