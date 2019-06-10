Iranian, German FMs meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his German counterpart Heiko Maas held a meeting in Tehran on Monday morning.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrived in Tehran on Sunday night for a one-day trip expected to focus on saving the 2015 nuclear deal after the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement last year.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Zarif said that Germany is seeking to play a role in saving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and talks in Tehran with Maas will focus on this issue, adding that the German diplomat is unlikely to carry any special message to Iran during his upcoming visit.

Germany wants the continuation of JCPOA, he said, adding that all measures of Iran have been in line with the landmark deal. “As JCPOA requires from western countries, Iran should see the results of normalization of ties, not just the talks about normalization,” he added.

