Astara customs office exports $63mn worth of non-oil products: Director general

In this period, 122,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $63 million, were exported from Astara Customs Office, he reiterated.

Most of these products [included agricultural, chemical, mineral, food and plastic products, cement, plaster, detergents, fabrics, handicrafts, carpets, clothing, footwear] were exported to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia, he emphasized.

He put the number of people who transited from Astara border in the same period at 290,983, showing a significant 66 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

