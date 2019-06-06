  1. Economy
Astara customs office exports $63mn worth of non-oil products: Director general

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The Director General of Astara Customs Office Rasoul Omidi said on Thursday that $63 million worth of non-oil commodities was exported from Astara Customs Office in the first two months of the current year (March 21 – May 21).

In this period, 122,000 tons of non-oil products, valued at $63 million, were exported from Astara Customs Office, he reiterated.

Most of these products [included agricultural, chemical, mineral, food and plastic products, cement, plaster, detergents, fabrics, handicrafts, carpets, clothing, footwear] were exported to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Russia, he emphasized.

He put the number of people who transited from Astara border in the same period at 290,983, showing a significant 66 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

