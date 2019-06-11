Sanctions not to prevent country from development, progress

He made the remarks on Tue. on the sidelines of his visit to Shahid Hemmat Highway project in Alborz province and added, “currently, effective steps have been taken to commission two giant projects of Shahid Hemmat Highway and Tehran-Shomal Freeway.”

He emphasized, “all technical, economic, financial and environmental justifications in particular have been taken into consideration in construction of the relevant projects.”

Any move taken in the construction operation of Shahid Hemmat Highway will facilitate the transit of passengers and this issue is of paramount importance for the government, Nobakht reiterated.

Head of Plan and Budget Organization asserted, “since some lifeline communication roads of the country pass from Alborz province, construction operation of roads’ development projects is significant in this province.”

Construction operation of Shahid Hemmat Highway started in late 2001, he said, adding, “it is expected that this giant project will be put into operation within the next month of the current year.”

MA/IRN83348795