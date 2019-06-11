Two new Tehran-Karaj railway lines to come on stream by yearend

Managing director of Building and Installations Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) made the remarks on Monday on the sidelines of 7th Iran International RAILEXPO 2019.

He pointed to the infrastructural projects in the rail sector and added, “construction operation of 3rd and 4th lines of Tehran-Karaj rail lines finished last year (ended Mach 20, 2019).”

It is hoped that construction operation of the aforementioned rail line will be put into operation by the yearned, Mohammadi reiterated.

He also referred to the construction of Mianeh-Bostanabad Railway and stated, “as long as 134 km, 70 percent of its construction operation has been terminated. With the coordination made in this regard, this railway will be inaugurated within the next two months of the current year.”

