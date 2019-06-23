Pakistan-Iran freight train service back on track

The rescue teams of Pakistan Railways completed repair and rehabilitation work on Saturday and finally the Pak-Iran railway section reopened for operations later in the day, Radio Pakistan quoted sources familiar with the matter.

The trains were stopped in Dalbandin after the track was damaged.

Earlier in January, another freight train was derailed in Chaghi district due to failing of engine, which damaged about 100 feet of the railway track.

The Quetta-Taftan railway is one of four main railways in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The railway is connected to the Iranian city of Zahedan.

Pakistan Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad had earlier said that the Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan rail track will be upgraded on soon.

MNA/PR