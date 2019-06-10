  1. Economy
Baghdad opens to neighbors with new Iraq-Iran-Armenia bus route

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Baghdad has launched a pilot bus route from Iraq to Armenia via Iran, marking another example of its opening up to its neighbors as security improves.

Following the route’s debut on Saturday, the Ministry of Transportation announced it the line to allow Iraq to “develop international transportation and open up to neighboring and regional countries”.

The pilot program was organized by Iraq’s public transportation company, a sub-branch of the Ministry of Transportation, and left from Baghdad early Saturday morning, Rudaw news agency reported.  

A trilateral meeting between Iraq, Iran and Armenia is scheduled to take place at the end of June, to discuss and mitigate any issues that could obstruct the bus route from running smoothly.

Developing Iraqi transportation system and boosting transport relationship with neighboring countries has been cited as the main aim behind launching this bus line.

The ministry did not specify what stops the bus would make after its departure from Baghdad.

