TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – Iranian national volleyball team won Canada 3-0 on Friday at Urmia’s Ghadir stadium. With six wins out of seven matches, Iran now stands at the top of men’s Volleyball Nations League with 19 points, followed by France and Russia.

Iran, Russia, Poland, and Canada have come to Urmia, northwest Iran, to hold the third week of men's VNL in Pool 11.