Iran’s Davoudi wins gold at Asian Weightlifting C’ships

World Junior Champion won three gold medals with a snatch of 195kg and a clean and jerk of 237kg and a total of 432kg, in men’s +109kg category.

Chen Shih-chieh of Chinese Taipei and Turkmenistan’s Hojamuhammet Toýçyýew bagged silver and bronze medals of total with 422kg and 421kg.

The 2019 edition of Asian Weightlifting Championships kicked off in Ningbo, China, on April 20 and it wraps up today.

Iran ranks third in the medals table with two gold, three silver and one bronze medal behind China (10 gold, 5 silver, 2 bronze) and North Korea (2 gold, 4 silver, 3 bronze).

