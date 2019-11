She managed to gain a bronze medal in the women’s 76kg category of the international Naim Suleymanoglu competitions in Turkey.

Hosseini hoisted 88kg in snatch, 110kg in clean and jerk to grab the bronze medal with a total of 198kg. She also enhanced the national record with 8kg in snatch and 10kg in clean and jerk.

Lifters from Turkey and Turkmenistan bagged the gold and silver medals of this category respectively.

