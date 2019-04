At the end of the 2019 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ningbo, China today, the Iranian men's team ranked second after collecting 705 points.

The Iranian weightlifters bagged seven gold medals, seven silver, and three bronzes to become the vice-champion.

China was crowned with 716 points while South Korea claimed the third place with 633 points.

This was the 48th edition of the Asian championships and a qualifier for 2020 Tokyo Olympics games.

