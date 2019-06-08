Rouhani hails Iranian junior lifters on winning world title

The Iranian president congratulated this victory to all the team and the Iranian nation, hoping that such achievements would continue in the future.

The Iranian team gained a total of 622 points in the men’s category and achieved the event’s title. US finished runner up with 553 points and Japan stood third with 522.

This was the fourth consecutive title of Iran in the world event.

The 2019 edition of IWF Junior World Championships was held on June 1 to 8 in the Fijian capital of Suva with the participation of 248 athletes from 47 countries in men’s and women’s categories.

