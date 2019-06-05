Michal Kubiak suspended for six games following anti-Iranian remarks: report

However, the ruling is not final yet as the 31-year-old player can appeal against it during the next seven days.

“They always insult us into the field and don’t respect us but play innocent. The Iranians think they are great and the best and we are the worst. But I believe that they are fatal, malicious and damned people. For me, this nation doesn’t exist, even though they proudly call themselves Persians, not Arabs. Sometimes we have to play with them, but for me, they don’t exist,” the Poland captain had said in an interview in late May 2019.

Iran Volleyball Federation acting president Afshin Davari said that they are filing a complaint to FIVB against Kubiak for making abusive comments against the Iranian people, Tehran Times reported on May 28.

“FIVB's Ethics Committee should demand Kubiak explanation for his remarks. He has offended the Iranian people and must accept responsibility for what he has said,” Davari said.

