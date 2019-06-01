Syria renews support to Palestinians, liberation of all occupied Arab territories

A source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Friday that the occasion of the International al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day is marked this year amidst the continuous US-Zionist conspiracy, particularly after the US President’s acknowledgment of Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the occupying entity and the declaration of annexing Golan to the entity.

The source clarified that the decisions of the US administration will not change the fact that Jerusalem and Golan have always been and will always be Arab lands, adding that the Arab rights do not fall with the passage of time and they will be restored.

“In International al-Quds Day, Syria renews its ultimate solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Syrian citizens in the occupied Golan, and it completely supports the liberation of the occupied Arab territories, the restoration of Golan and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state whose capital is Jerusalem,” SANA quoted the source as saying.

MNA/SANA