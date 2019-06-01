Iran's mere crime protecting Quds, Palestine: Syrian deputy FM

Underlining the role of Iran’s support in resistance in Syria, the Arab official said that Syria could not reach victory in case Iran had not supported it.

“Iran helped Syria to defuse enemy’s plot,” he added.

He expressed regretted about the stance of some Arab countries towards Iran saying that “What crime has the Islamic Republic of Iran committed against Saudi Arabia and other littoral Arab states? Its only crime is its support for Quds and Palestine.”

Making some remarks about Quds Day, he said that “the day, marked by Imam Khomeini, is commemorated today all across the world and it is the day to support the oppressed ones.”

The International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan that was initiated by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini in 1979 to express support for the Palestinians and oppose Zionism and Israeli occupation.

HJ/ISN 98031104732